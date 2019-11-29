Allbirds Just Completely Changed the Way Its Tree Runners Look for Black Friday

Image zoom Courtesy

It seems like everyone is jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon. Even brands that don't traditionally host sales are getting involved. Fine jewelry brand Mejuri released its first discounts of the year, Everlane used the opportunity to help put an end to single-plastic use, and Allbirds — the reason why we're here — launched limited-edition sneakers that are too good to miss out on.

On November 29, Allbirds officially released new Tree Runners covered in cool, playful prints. This is the first time ever that Allbirds is switching up its traditionally solid designs for something a bit more exciting.

The limited-edition sneakers come in zig-zag stripes, a brown-and-gray camouflage print, and a pebbled design in shades of blue. What's even more exciting is that Allbirds kept the price tag on the special release at $95, just as low as its predecessors.

Allbirds already does its absolute best to offer high-quality sneakers at the lowest price possible year round, so the brand says there is no need for further reductions or discounts.

There are so many celebs who have also recognized the amazing quality of the affordable shoes and have added them to their closets, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Blake Lively to Mila Kunis. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw one them wearing the limited-edition Black Friday designs soon.

Image zoom Courtest

Shop Now: Limited-Edition Allbirds Tree Runners, $95; allbirds.com.