Celebs Love These Under-$100 White Sneakers, and They’ll Never Go Out of Style

If there's one thing that consistently makes every single outfit look cooler, it's a great pair of white sneakers.

Of course, classic white shoes are a must-have to wear with your leggings and casual denim outfits. But we've also seen fashion editors pair them with power suits, influencers wear them with bikinis, and celebs style them with the daintiest dresses. There's no look they can't complement. And they pretty much guarantee that you can stand on your feet all day, run errands, and still look cute without experiencing any annoying foot pain. Because this is such a go-to shoe, there's been a huge influx of trendy takes on the style lately, which makes it hard to know exactly which ones to buy.

But don't worry. We've placed the the top five white sneakers, according to celebs, below. These classic white sneakers will never go out of style. Plus, your bank account will appreciate their affordable price tags.

Converse Chuck Taylor

Mila Kunis practically lives in her Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. And we totally understand, especially since they are a cute, comfortable alternative to high heels.

Shop It: Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top Sneakers, $50; nordstrom.com.

Superga Cotu Sneakers

Whenever Kate Middleton wears sneakers, nine times out of 10, she's wearing her Superga Cotus, which were also a staple in Princess Diana's wardrobe.

Shop It: Superga Cotu Sneakers, $65; nordstrom.com.

Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers

Shay Mitchell has remained comfortable during her pregnancy, thanks to her go-to Keds sneakers.

Shop It: Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers, $45; nordstrom.com.

Nike Air Force 1

Emily Ratajkowski probably has an entire closet dedicated to her love of white sneakers. But her Nike Air Force 1's are the pair that'll never go out of style.

Shop It: Nike Air Force 1, $90; nike.com.

Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker

Megan Fox loves her Tretorn sneakers, which go up to a size 12 and come in half sizes, so you can get the perfect fit.

Shop It: Tretorn Nylite Sneakers, $70; nordstrom.com.