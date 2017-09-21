How to Get the Gucci Loafer Look for Under $300

If 2017 had a sartorial mascot, it would undoubtedly be the Gucci loafer. Made of buttery soft leather with the brand's trademark gold-tone Horsebit detail, the shoe has become a status symbol for those who can afford it, and a frustratingly unattainable ideal for those who can't. While everyone from Kendall Jenner to Sienna Miller has gotten in on the trend, further emphasizing its allure, it's possible to sport the look with options that come at a more swallowable price point.

Sam Edelman's leather loafers, arguably the most aesthetically similar to Gucci's original design, will run you just $120. For a street-style ready look, Sol Sana's slip-on slides lined with faux fur make a statement while maintaining the feeling of a soft blanket. True peacockers will flock (pun intended) to Kate Spade's leopard haircalf loafer, bound to attract paparazzi-level attention.

VIDEO: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay on Credit or Debit

Here, 10 ways to get the look for under $300.