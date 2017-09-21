How to Get the Gucci Loafer Look for Under $300

Christian Vierig/Getty
Claire Stern
Sep 21, 2017 @ 9:30 am

If 2017 had a sartorial mascot, it would undoubtedly be the Gucci loafer. Made of buttery soft leather with the brand's trademark gold-tone Horsebit detail, the shoe has become a status symbol for those who can afford it, and a frustratingly unattainable ideal for those who can't. While everyone from Kendall Jenner to Sienna Miller has gotten in on the trend, further emphasizing its allure, it's possible to sport the look with options that come at a more swallowable price point.

Sam Edelman's leather loafers, arguably the most aesthetically similar to Gucci's original design, will run you just $120. For a street-style ready look, Sol Sana's slip-on slides lined with faux fur make a statement while maintaining the feeling of a soft blanket. True peacockers will flock (pun intended) to Kate Spade's leopard haircalf loafer, bound to attract paparazzi-level attention.

VIDEO: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay on Credit or Debit

Here, 10 ways to get the look for under $300.

1 of 10 Courtesy

LORAINE LEATHER LOAFERS

Sam Edelman $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

CECE TOO LOAFER

Kate Spade $268 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

KANDI SLIP-ON TAILORED MULES

Steve Madden $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

ROCCO LOAFER SLIDES

Sol Sana $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

KARPENTER LOAFERS

Topshop $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

MILO LOAFER MULE

BP $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

PARIS TASSEL MULES

Sam Edelman $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

KONA BACKLESS MULE LOAFERS

Merona $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

PAIGE LOAFER

Andre Assous $245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

SANTANA CONVERTIBLE LOAFERS

Steven $109 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!