Topshop Finally Recreated Those Balenciaga Sneakers Everyone Is Wearing

The beginning of last year was all about the fitted and streamlined silhouette of the sock sneaker. That changed quickly once the fashion crowd started warming up to shoes with oddly chunky proportions (yes, we're looking at you, Balenciaga Triple S).

Balenciaga keeps releasing new colorways of the popular sneaker, and the ugly shoe movement shows no sign of stopping. Naturally, more and more brands are pushing out their own interpretations of the trend. I'm sure you've seen the Gucci Rhyton ($740; farfetch.com) around. How about the Louis Vuitton Archlight? Of course, you'll have to drop hundreds to get those runway designs. But—like always—Topshop and Zara are coming through with money-saving alternatives.

$65

Yep, that's a Topshop sneaker above. It's called the Ciara Chunky sneaker ($65; topshop.com) and it nearly sold out just as quickly as the coveted Balenciaga Triple S. No surprising, since they come with a $65 price tag. You can still shop the black version for the same price.

If you move fast, you can find more colorways right now at Zara.