These Are Amazon's Best-Selling Flip-Flops

Seemingly overnight, a pair of unassuming sandals went from total obscurity to being the best-selling women’s flip flops on Amazon. As with all viral sensations, the catalyst if often unplaceable or vague at best. Here’s everything we know about Amazon’s new shoe to watch.

From one day to the next, these Aerothotic Original Orthotic Flip Flops jumped 4,166 percent in popularity, according to Amazon’s Movers & Shakers page, which tracks the biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours. This spike landed them in the fourth fastest-growing position across Amazon’s entire Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry category during that time period.

The sandals’ huge spurt in popularity has made them the number one best-seller on Amazon for “Women’s Flip-Flops,” beating out the cult-loved Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops, and models from Birkenstock, Teva, and Nike.

Already, these flip-flops have over 2,400 customer reviews, and the consensus is that they’re supremely comfortable — even for wearers with foot pains and conditions like plantar fasciitis.

"This is a great sandal,” writes one buyer. “I have major back issues and plantar fasciitis and must wear shoes with good support in the house. I have tried a dozen flip flops over the years including Tevas, Chacos, Abeo, and Vionic and found that most do not fit properly (too loose) or provide the needed support. I bought the Vionic Women’s Pacific High Tide Toepost Sandals the same time as the Aerothotic but do not found them to be as comfortable or supportive.”

The reviewer continues, “These sandals are great. The platform is sturdy and cupped to hold the foot comfortably and securely. I have flat arches and find that these provide just the right amount of support. The strap is very smartly made because it is wide and goes far back on the side of the foot to securely hold the foot. Because I have a larger but narrow foot, most sandals are too loose for me. But these fit perfectly. I would definitely buy these again and highly recommend them.”

Another common praise found among the reviews is how affordable these flip-flops are compared to many other sandals promising all-day comfort. Starting at $29, Aerothotic’s Flip Flops are a low-risk investment in foot health, and an affordable addition to your wardrobe (their slight platform and 24 color options are surprisingly fashionable!).

Shop Amazon’s newest footwear darling beginning at just $29.