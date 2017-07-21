7 Water and Sand-Proof Sandals to Wear Without Sacrificing Style 

Courtesy
Steffi Lee
Jul 20, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

In an ideal world, we would skip around the beach and pool in our cutest sandals— you know, the ones with delicate crystal embellishments and intricate beadwork—without damaging said shoes in the slightest. But in reality, sand and chlorine are the enemy of pretty footwear. What’s a gal to do?

VIDEO: Shop the $50 Sandals Gal Gadot Wore to the Wonder Woman LA Premiere

Rubber pool slides are the way to go for all your water recreation. Not convinced? Scroll through and be as pleasantly surprised as we were about the delightful offerings currently available.

Yes, they are a smidgen clunkier than what we would hope for. But, not having to worry about scuffs and exposure to the elements makes pool slides absolutely worth it.

Happy shopping—and happy skipping around the pool!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Prada

Floral-embellished rubber slides

available at Net-a-Porter $390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Vince

Westcoast slide sandal

Vince available at Nordstrom $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Melissa

Cosmic two band slides

Melissa's available at Shopbop $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Givenchy

Chain-link jelly sandals

Givenchy available at Barneys $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

rag & bone

Pool slide

Rag & Bone available at Zappos $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Valentino

Rockstud slides

Valentino available at Ssense $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Miu Miu

Flower-embossed rubber pool slides

Miu Miu available at Matches Fashion $130 (originally $325) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!