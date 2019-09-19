Witch Boots Are a Major Fall Trend — and Not Just For Halloween

The "ugly" boot the fashion industry is freaking out over right now.

By Alexis Bennett
Sep 19, 2019 @ 1:15 pm
Did Halloween come early or something? If you've been paying close attention to the street-style scene or the latest celebrity looks, you might have noticed that pointy lace-up boots are taking over. In my opinion, the style looks a lot like witch boots.

The popular fall shoes have a pointy toe and lace-up detailing, and some even boast metal hooks and curved stilletos that are giving me major Hocus Pocus vibes. There are black styles, but one of the most popular options is a white version by Miu Miu ($850; saks.com). 'It' brands like By Far are adding a luxe twist with moc-croc designs ($530; net-a-porter.com).

I cannot tell you how many times I saw photographers snapping photos of influencers who paired the boots with cool outfits during New York Fashion Week. So I'm going to show you instead. Keep scrolling to see how fashionable women are wearing the 2019 fall trend below.

DANIEL ZUCHNIK/Getty Images
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Courtesy

Shop Now: Jeffrey Campbell Kelam Boots, $125; shopbop.com.

Courtesy

Shop Now: Rejina Pyo Simone Boots, $840; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy

Shop Now: Schutz Tennie Pointed-Toe Boots, $255; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Shop Now: Miu Miu Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $950; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy

Shop Now: Coach Lace-Up Boot, $248; coach.com.

