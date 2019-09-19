Witch Boots Are a Major Fall Trend — and Not Just For Halloween

Image zoom Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Did Halloween come early or something? If you've been paying close attention to the street-style scene or the latest celebrity looks, you might have noticed that pointy lace-up boots are taking over. In my opinion, the style looks a lot like witch boots.

The popular fall shoes have a pointy toe and lace-up detailing, and some even boast metal hooks and curved stilletos that are giving me major Hocus Pocus vibes. There are black styles, but one of the most popular options is a white version by Miu Miu ($850; saks.com). 'It' brands like By Far are adding a luxe twist with moc-croc designs ($530; net-a-porter.com).

I cannot tell you how many times I saw photographers snapping photos of influencers who paired the boots with cool outfits during New York Fashion Week. So I'm going to show you instead. Keep scrolling to see how fashionable women are wearing the 2019 fall trend below.

Image zoom DANIEL ZUCHNIK/Getty Images

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Image zoom David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Image zoom David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Image zoom David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Jeffrey Campbell Kelam Boots, $125; shopbop.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Rejina Pyo Simone Boots, $840; net-a-porter.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Schutz Tennie Pointed-Toe Boots, $255; nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Miu Miu Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $950; net-a-porter.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Coach Lace-Up Boot, $248; coach.com.