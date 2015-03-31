13 Flirty Flats Perfect for Spring Date Nights

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Elyse Maloni
Mar 31, 2015 @ 10:00 am

There are few things we like as much as a leisurely, romantic stroll following an especially great first date—except maybe the right pair of shoes for said walk. With the no-heel movement sweeping shoe salons across America, everyone from Aquazzura to Dolce & Gabbana are offering sweet but sexy slip-ons.

To keep what tends to be a demure shoe a bit daring, we suggest pairing a more masculine flat, like the gunmetal and pearl Coliac option we found, with a turtleneck and miniskirt. Or slide on the ones from Tom Ford to add a little edge to classic jeans and a white T-shirt.

Whether you choose an embellished pair or ones that show a little skin, we have no doubt your flirty feet will lead to a second date.

PHOTOS: 10 Fresh Pairs of White Sneakers to Wear Instead of Your Stan Smiths

1 of 13 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

$725; bergdorfgoodman.com

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

INC International Concepts

$80; macys.com

3 of 13 Courtesy

RED LK Bennett

$325; lkbennett.com

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

Lane Crawford

$140; lanecrawford.com

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

$36; zara.com

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

Guess

$99; guess.com

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

M. Gemi

$248; mgemi.com

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Tom Ford

$1,090; tomford.com

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Dieppa Restrepo

$380; shopbop.com

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Charles & Keith

$56; charleskeith.com

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

J. Crew

$158; jcrew.com

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Coliac

$735; avenue32.com

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Miu Miu

$865; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!