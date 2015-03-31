13 Flirty Flats Perfect for Spring Date Nights

There are few things we like as much as a leisurely, romantic stroll following an especially great first date—except maybe the right pair of shoes for said walk. With the no-heel movement sweeping shoe salons across America, everyone from Aquazzura to Dolce & Gabbana are offering sweet but sexy slip-ons.

To keep what tends to be a demure shoe a bit daring, we suggest pairing a more masculine flat, like the gunmetal and pearl Coliac option we found, with a turtleneck and miniskirt. Or slide on the ones from Tom Ford to add a little edge to classic jeans and a white T-shirt.

Whether you choose an embellished pair or ones that show a little skin, we have no doubt your flirty feet will lead to a second date.

PHOTOS: 10 Fresh Pairs of White Sneakers to Wear Instead of Your Stan Smiths