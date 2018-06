The actress is the proud owner of a 2,700-square-foot duplex in N.Y.C., of which she designated 200-square-feet to her very own walk-in closet. The closet-from Anthony's Custom Closets in Long Island-is crammed with designer dresses, bags and over 75 pairs of shoes. "It's the size of some studio apartments!" says Sigler's best friend, Sloane Bari Schechter. "For years I have not been able to find anything in my closet," says Sigler. "Now I see all my clothes, shoes and accessories, even some stuff I completely forgot I had ... with the tags still on them!" Click here to send us photos of your fab shoe closet.