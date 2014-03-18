Get Your Glow On With This Dreamily Iridescent Trend

Metallics are no longer strictly for the holiday season. For Spring, designers gave the usually-moody metallic hues a makeover.

Pastels and equally-soft colors took on a glowing look while embracing Spring's crisp tailoring and look-at-me accessories. Perhaps we can thank Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, who debuted one lamé look after the next for his Spring 2014 collection, proving just how seasonless high-shine materials can be.

Rag & Bone incorporated shine into their Spring offerings too, with a clean cut shell (pictured, above) doused in a dreamy blue while Smyth took the metallic tone to the max with pants treated with a foil-like finish (pictured, above). If you wish to add a just drop of metallic to your look, go for a high-shine statement accessory, like the Joan Goodman necklace shown above. The iridescent shine adds an unexpected element and overall sense of ease to the chunky chainlink style.

"To make a metallic piece pop, pair it with add-ons crafted in the same color family—this will ground your look."

To make a metallic piece pop, pair it with add-ons crafted in the same color family—this will ground your look, keeping you casual and monochrome. When choosing your shining element, don't forget that shine reflects light and grabs attention. So make sure what you wear heightens the part of your body you want to show off.

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from decorative rings and shapely bags to dresses and tees alike.

1 of 9 ImaxTree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Shine is usually a winter thing, trotted out around the holidays and then sequestered in the back of the closet for the rest of the year. But when it’s done in Easter egg shades of lavender, teal, and peach and cut in fresh ways, it gets glowing reviews for spring.

HOW TO WORK IT
Don this luminous trend for day with crisp white pants or a sweatshirt in the same color family - or select a glossy piece in a casual shape. Shine reflects light and grabs attention, so make sure what you wear heightens the part of your body you want to show off. Avoid shimmery makeup on your face. Matte skin and matte lips? Yes and yes.

Runway photos: (left to right) Versace, Altuzarra, Gucci, Lanvin
2 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Rag & Bone Tank

Polyester, $275; at Rag & Bone, 212-219-2204.
3 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Pono by Joan Goodman Necklace

Resin, $325; ponobyjoangoodman.com.
4 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Raoul Dress

Polyester-blend, $470; at Ciao Bella, 423-8008.
5 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Bottega Veneta Rings

Quartz crystal and silver-plated, $870 each; bottegaveneta.com.
6 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Smythe Pants

Acetate-blend, $395; at Holt Renfrew, 416-922-2333.
7 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Michael Michael Kors Sandals

Leather, $135; at Select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores.
8 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Kate Spade New York Top

Viscose-blend, $448; at Kate Spade New York, 212-988-0259.
9 of 9 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Reece Hudson Bag

Leather, $398; reecehudson.com.

