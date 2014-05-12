Shine On! Snag These Must-Have Metallics for Spring

It seems that seasonly trends are all topsy-turvy, but here's one take that's also refreshingly chic.

While pastels are traditionally reserved for warmer weather, we saw that they were key players in many wardrobes this past winter. Well, now metallics—typically worn in the winter and around the holidays—are trending for spring and summer. This switcheroo is a new take on seasonal dressing and cuts ties with staid cyclical taboos. Talk about a welcome shift!

Super-shiny silks, molten materials and liquid lamés all received glowing reviews for spring. From strappy sandals and slick sunnies to ladylike pencil skirts and button-front blouses, everything was doused in a metallic sheen. Plus, this trend is almost like an eureka moment --after all, metallics tend to pick and reflect light, so why not wear them during sunnier seasons?

An added perk to taking on some gleaming goodies is that your outfit will seamlessly carry you through the day and into the night—especially if they're paired with light colors, like pastels. See, they've become a year-round staple too!

Shop these editor-picked goodies to add a spotlight of shine to your springtime look.