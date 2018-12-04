The Skinny Sunglasses Trend Is Finally Coming to an End — Here’s What’s Next
When we first spotted celebs like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner wearing skinny sunglasses, we were like, OK, those are just weird; that trend will never catch on. But, boy, were we wrong. Here we are, a couple of years later, admitting that we actually gave in to the trend and (regrettably) bought a pair. But, just like anything in fashion, the time to move on from the Matrix-inspired frames has finally come.
In 2019, the trend will do a complete 180 with larger-than-life shield sunglasses taking over. But don't completely forget everything we learned from the skinny sunglasses trend. The shield trend will still incorporate those same futuristic characteristics that made us hate-slash-love skinny sunglasses. Think '90s skier in outer space.
You might have already spotted Jennifer Lopez testing out the shield trend last summer in a design by Chanel ($1,150; chanel.com). And we can expect to see her wearing the face-covering frames even more in the future, especially since she's already worn them, not once, but three times now.
If you're still on the fence about the sci-fi sunglasses, Victoria Beckham's take on the bold trend is definitely a bit more approachable. Just last week, we spotted her wearing shield sunglasses and instead of the bright colors and a rimless finish, Beckham went with classic, dark frames and ombré lenses.
There's no denying that both Beckham and Lopez look amazing in their shield sunglasses. Of course, each lady splurged on the trend, but there are several ways you can test out the trend without blowing your budget. We've mixed in some affordable options with our favorite styles below.
Quay Australia Hindsight
Ray-Ban Oversized Shield Sunglasses
Saint Laurent New Wave Shield Sunglasses
Balmain Oversized Square Sunglasses
Forever 21 Shield Sunglasses
Glance Rimless Shield Sunglasses
Prada Plaque
Celine Polarized Gradient Flat Top Sunglasses
Versace Shield Sunglasses