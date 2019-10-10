This Sweet Video of a Little Girl Crying After Receiving New Shoes Has Us Sending All of the Donations

Image zoom sherriesilver/Instagram

You know when you see something that's so heartwarming, you begin tearing up in public and suddenly feel the need to send it to all your friends? That was our reaction to a recent post by Sherrie Silver, a famous Rwandan choreographer recently known for her work on Childish Gambino's groundbreaking "This Is America" music video.

In the short clip, Silver — who has dedicated her time to helping homeless and disadvantaged youth through a charity called Children of Destiny — can be seen gifting a group of kids from Ajegunle, Lagos, Nigeria new shoes. One little girl, overcome by the gift, started crying as soon as Silver buckled the shoes onto her feet.

Silver said via her caption that this was "a reminder to appreciate the little things in life we may take for granted such as shoes," and that donations such as these can "bring others tears of joy." It's also something to keep in mind as we celebrate International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, and work to support and empower young girls everywhere.

Aside from donating footwear, Children of Destiny supports those in need in a variety of different ways, such as securing a permanant home for homeless children or supporting newborn babies who have lost their mother — both of which are causes you can donate to. You can also follow along at @childrenofdestinyss to discover more ways to help, and view other sweet updates on all the hard work Silver and the charity are doing.