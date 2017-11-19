7 Shearling Coats So You Feel Nice and Toasty This Winter

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Nov 19, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Is it inappropriate to say we’re already over winter? Over the sun setting in the late afternoon, over unpleasant wind tunnels in Manhattan, and over layering Heattech and cashmere like it’s nobody’s business. And while we can’t prolong daylight, we can offer up a solution for bulky layers: the shearling coat. Warm is an understatement, toasty is a better fit for how you’ll feel wearing this single piece of woolly outerwear.

Perhaps it’s not fair to say “the” shearling coat since there are multiple variations cropping up left and right. There’s the evergreen moto style, the iconic aviator, and the all-out fuzzy. Save it for your casual days as it won’t look quite right when you’re dolled up. But honestly, who is going bare-legged in sky-high stilettos right now?

Below are our current favorites!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop

Shearling Style Bomber Jacket 

Topshop $114 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

Denim Shearling Jacket

Marc Jacobs available at Farfetch $595 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

The Arrivals 

Moya III LMTD Coat 

The Arrivals $1,195 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Tibi

Shearling Aviator Jacket

Tibi $2,800 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Saks Potts

Febbe Shearling Coat

Saks Potts available at Matches Fashion $1,305 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Coach

Shearling Lumber Jacket

Coach $1,900 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Helmut Lang

Shearling-Trimmed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

Helmut Lang available at Net-a-Porter $1,495 SHOP NOW

