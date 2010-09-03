Shake Up Your Work Look with Fall's Top Trends

3 of 10 ImaxTree, Richard Young/startraksphoto.com

If You Like Button-Downs, Try Turtlenecks

Drop that iron-you'll look just as polished in a high-neck sweaterdress a la Keira Knightley (right) as you will in an oxford. Consider the Tommy Hilfiger runway (left) and match your sweater to a blazer for a look both sleek and snuggly.