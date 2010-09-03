Shake Up Your Work Look with Fall's Top Trends

Sep 03, 2010 @ 12:36 pm
If You Like Skinny Trousers, Try Tapered Pants
If You Like Skinny Trousers, Try Tapered Pants
Freshen up your suit routine with baggy trousers that look borrowed from the boys. Try a Chloe suit (left) or pegged pants like Thandie Newton's (right).
ImaxTree, Johns PkI / Splash News
If You Like Wool Skirts, Try Leather Skirts
If You Like Wool Skirts, Try Leather Skirts
Mix and match your work separates with supple leathers in simple silhouettes. Try a suede wrap (like this one from Michael Kors, left) or a pencil design in a shiny finish (see Kate Bosworth's, right).
ImaxTree, Johns PkI / Splash News
Tommy Hilfiger - Keira Knightley
If You Like Button-Downs, Try Turtlenecks
Drop that iron-you'll look just as polished in a high-neck sweaterdress a la Keira Knightley (right) as you will in an oxford. Consider the Tommy Hilfiger runway (left) and match your sweater to a blazer for a look both sleek and snuggly.
ImaxTree, Richard Young/startraksphoto.com
If You Like All-Black, Try All-Camel
If You Like All-Black, Try All-Camel
Think nothing's easier than head-to-toe ebony? A classic camel outfit is just as simple to throw together (we promise), but much more now. Copy Miranda Kerr's versatile single-hue sweaterdress (right) or rock a two-tone sheath (like Chloe's, left) for a little variety.
ImaxTree, BILLY FARRELL/PatrickMcMullan.com
If You Like Cardigans, Try Sweater Coats
If You Like Cardigans, Try Sweater Coats
Make your workday topper do double-duty by choosing a sweater heavy enough to be outerwear. Belt a long chunky cardigan like that on the Loewe runway (left) or layer on a multi-hued version just like Joy Bryant (right).
ImaxTree, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
If You Like Florals, Try Animal Prints
If You Like Florals, Try Animal Prints
Love to break up a neutral suit with fun patterned pieces? Swap out your summer florals for a fierce leopard dress. Both Emanuel Ungaro's blazer-topped look (left) and the sleek sheath worn by Claire Danes (right) could go from desk to dinner out.
Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty Images, AMBER De VOS/PatrickMcMullan.com
If You Like Neutrals, Try Jewel Tones
If You Like Neutrals, Try Jewel Tones
Rich saturated hues are the perfect antidote to a day-to-day wardrobe of navy, stone and gray. A simply cut sheath like this ruby number by Jil Sander (left) or Carey Mulligan's deep amethyst design (right) is both professional and eye-popping.
ImaxTree, George Pimentel/FilmMagic
If You Like Pencil Skirts, Try Full Skirts
If You Like Pencil Skirts, Try Full Skirts
An ultra-feminine dress with a circle skirt is a comfier alternative to a tailored number and equally flattering (just consider the Mad Men typing pool). Layer a cardigan on top, just like on the Louis Vuitton runway (left), or wear as-is a la Gemma Arterton (right).
ImaxTree, Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
If You Like Solid Dresses, Try Plaid Dresses
If You Like Solid Dresses, Try Plaid Dresses
A timeless autumnal plaid is utterly office-appropriate without being sedate. Follow Krysten Ritter's lead (right) and have a highland fling with a crisp shirtdress or a muted sheath (Jil Sander, left).
ImaxTree, Alex J. Berliner / BEImages
If You Like Skirt Suits, Try Shorts Suits
If You Like Skirt Suits, Try Shorts Suits
Switch up your suiting with tights-baring designs in a variety of fabrics. On the Tommy Hilfiger runway (left), a heavy navy jacket topped a pleated pair, while Olivia Palermo (right) chose a matching tweed set.
ImaxTree, Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
