Shake Up Your Accessories Drawer

2 of 6 Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty; Courtesy of Kitson

Get Silly with Your Bangles

Whether you swipe them from your grade-schooler or buy a pack for less than five bucks, fun rubber Silly Bandz add color and character to your serious gold and silver bracelets. Layer on a bunch or select a single bright band a la Sarah Jessica Parker to dress down your more adult pieces.