Shake Up Your Accessories Drawer

Sep 07, 2010 @ 8:07 pm
Wear Your Belt as a Necklace
Wear Your Belt as a Necklace
Toss a bejeweled belt around your neck for an instant statement piece. Follow Rachel Bilson's example and let the ends hang loose for a laid-back take on the look.
Albert Michael/Startraks; Courtesy of Ann Taylor Loft
Get Silly with Your Bangles
Get Silly with Your Bangles
Whether you swipe them from your grade-schooler or buy a pack for less than five bucks, fun rubber Silly Bandz add color and character to your serious gold and silver bracelets. Layer on a bunch or select a single bright band a la Sarah Jessica Parker to dress down your more adult pieces.
Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty; Courtesy of Kitson
Get Out Grandma's Costume Jewelry
Get Out Grandma's Costume Jewelry
Dress clips from decades past are the perfect way to surround your face with sparkle. If you're not as lucky as Olivia Palermo (whose aunt passes on top-quality vintage finds), try adding a pair of clip-on earrings to your neckline for a similar effect.
Joe Kohen/WireImage; Courtesy of House of Lavande
Pin a Strand of Sparkles in Your Hair
Pin a Strand of Sparkles in Your Hair
No need to invest in a trendy headband! Think like Emily Blunt and wrap a simple updo with a crystal-studded necklace (use bobby pins to anchor it in place).
Lester Cohen/WireImage; Courtesy of White House Black Market
Wrap Your Wrist in Beads
Wrap Your Wrist in Beads
Transform a long strand of beads into a chunky cuff in a matter of seconds. AnnaLynne McCord wraps outfit-matching necklaces around her wrist for a polished feel.
Bob Scott/CelebrityPhoto; Courtesy of HSN.com
Borrow Your Baby's Jewelry
Borrow Your Baby's Jewelry
She won't be needing those shower-gift earrings just yet! Add an element of surprise to an after-dark look a la Michelle Williams, with a pair of utterly adorable polka-dot bees from the children's section.
Michael Buckner/Getty; Courtesy of Asprey
