Shailene Woodley Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Dior's Cruise 2020 Show

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: May 01, 2019 @ 1:10 pm
Courtesy of Shailene Woodley

It's one thing to look at the photos of the dreamy designs from Dior's Cruise 2020 show, which took place in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday. It's another to go behind-the-scenes, and see what the night was like from the eyes of a stylish celebrity — specifically, Shailene Woodley. The Big Little Lies star was in attendance to take in the creations firsthand: breezy, pleated dresses, relaxed suits, elaborate wax prints — collaborations between creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and African artists. She also snapped a handful of photos throughout the night, and, thankfully, had no problem sharing her experience with us. 

From zooming in on the details of her Dior look to joking about her A-list pals, it's clear Shailene had a great time. Take a virtual vacation as you click through and pretend you were there, too.

Just Chillin'

"Casual lean in a Moroccan hotel built by the king [Mohammed VI]."
Glam Time

"Swoon!!"

All About the Accessories

"Oh, hey there."
Elegant Earrings

"Yes, please!"

Invite Only

"Should I frame this?"

Time to Go

"Just waiting for Jack."
A Magical Moment

"When in a palace..."

Fashionable Friends

"The company? I’ll deal, I SUPPOSE... ;)"

Turn It Up

"Every good fashion show needs a good after party. The only issue was, neither of us knew what we were doing."
