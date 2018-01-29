3 Outfits That Are Extremely Warm But Also Sexy

Scenario: It's cold out. Like, really, really cold out. And you have a date with that guy that paid for your latte last weekend at Starbucks when you couldn't find your credit card. He was smart. He was willing to lend you $4 for your coffee. He was wearing a chunky knit you could totally see yourself stealing. He could be perfect.

So what do you wear when it's 15 degrees out and you still want to look ... hot? Just because it's cold doesn't mean you have to look like a snowman. Thanks to the invention of things like Heattech (THANK YOU UNIQLO) you can look sexy and stay warm for your next big date. Here, three ways.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet