Sexy Shoes

Sep 07, 2007 @ 3:02 pm
Stacked-Heel Platforms
Stacked-Heel Platforms
These high performers made the biggest news on the runways this season. Be it a wooden platform or a braided rope bottom, the key is the sturdy stacked heel. Pair with chino shorts or the most flowy, feminine dress-this versatile style looks equally chic with both.

Clockwise from top: Leather platform with brass studs, Yellow Box, $69; zappos.com. Canvas platform with leather trim, Soho Lab A Skechers Design, $70; at select Macy's stores. Woven leather platform slingback, Aldo, $90; aldoshoes.com. Leather, wood and brass platform, Coach, $218; 866-262-2440. Patent leather platform, Penny Loves Kenny, $89; zappos.com.
Thong-Style Flats
Thong-Style Flats
Come summer, thongs are a staple in everyone's closet. These casual flats do double-duty in silver and gold, making them the perfect go-to shoes for day or night. Slip them on with a bikini at the pool or wear them with a white linen jacket and shorts for an informal dinner.

Clockwise from top left: Leather lace-up thong, Steve Madden, $70; 800-747-6233 for stores or stevemadden.com. Leather thong with silver studs, Christian Louboutin, $510; at Bergdorf Goodman. Beaded metallic leather thong with rhinestone accents, Naughty Monkey, $55; 866-697-4637 for stores. Leather thong with metal ring, Bernardo, $120; bernardofootwear.com. Silver leather thong with opaque stones, Sergio Rossi, $740; 212-956-3303.
Open-Toe Slingbacks
Open-Toe Slingbacks
Think of these as summer's answer to winter's pump. The classic slingback, with its skinny heel, is the elegant choice for work. A kitten heel with slim trousers, a silk blouse and a blazer looks oh-so-polished, while a higher stiletto version gives some oomph to a cotton poplin shirtdress.

Clockwise from top left: Patent leather slingback, Arturo Chiang, $98; at Macy's. Leather slingback, Michael Kors, $350; at Bloomingdale's. Snake-embossed leather, Studio 9, $130; 800-999-1877 or select Nine West Stores. Leather slingback with silver beads, Laurence Dacade, $590; at Tender, 248-258-1621. Leather slingback, Lambertson Truex, $3954; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Platform Wedges
Platform Wedges
These sandals not only deliver inches to your stature but do it with casual ease and comfort. Cork-natural lacquered or embroidered-is not only decorative but extremely light, so you feel like you're walking on air. Try platforms with a denim mini or a boatneck T and wide-leg trousers.

Clockwise from top left: Canvas and cork wedge, Chanel, $585; 600-550-0005 for stores. Leather and raffia wedge, Banana Republic, $98; bananarepublic.com. Leather and embroidered cork wedge, Tyler.Richard Tyler, $112; flipfloptrunkshow.com. Leather and cork wedge with metal detailing, Dior by John Galliano, $550; 800-929-3467. Leather wedge with jute platform, Colin Robertson, $365; at Inago, 323-653-1888 or crcollection.com.
Strappy High Heels
Strappy High Heels
Not just for special occasions, these racy numbers can rev up the most conservative outfits, especially in vibrant hues. A red ankle-wrap stiletto with a man-tailored pantsuit? Be bold and try it. But one rule of thumb still remains: No minis with stilettos-or you appear a tad risque.

Clockwise from top: Stingray stiletto, Manolo Blahnik, $645; 212-582-3007. Leather stiletto, Courtney Crawford, $595; 425-454-2022. Suede stiletto with lace up straps, Charles David, $205; zappos.com. Satin and leather stiletto, Louis Vuitton, $615; 866-884-8866 or louisvuitton.com. Leather stiletto with stone accents, Dollhouse, $65; 212-489-2890 or dollhouse.com for stores.

Need a dress to go with those shoes? Click here to check out our Product Finder.
