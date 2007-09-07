Sexy Shoes

5 of 5 Tom Schierlitz

Strappy High Heels

Not just for special occasions, these racy numbers can rev up the most conservative outfits, especially in vibrant hues. A red ankle-wrap stiletto with a man-tailored pantsuit? Be bold and try it. But one rule of thumb still remains: No minis with stilettos-or you appear a tad risque.



Clockwise from top: Stingray stiletto, Manolo Blahnik, $645; 212-582-3007. Leather stiletto, Courtney Crawford, $595; 425-454-2022. Suede stiletto with lace up straps, Charles David, $205; zappos.com. Satin and leather stiletto, Louis Vuitton, $615; 866-884-8866 or louisvuitton.com. Leather stiletto with stone accents, Dollhouse, $65; 212-489-2890 or dollhouse.com for stores.



