Satin Pumps

A silky finish adds extra appeal to smooth, bare legs.

Christian Louboutin pumps, $865; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Bruno Frisoni sandals
Nude

Flesh-toned stilettos add miles to your legs.

Bruno Frisoni sandals, $895; buy online now at vivre.com

Exotic Skins
Exotic Skins

Opulent luxury in its finest form.

Alexander McQueen pumps, $735; net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Fendi sandals
Platforms

The longer the leg, the sexier the look.

Fendi sandals, $770; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes,Burberry sandals
T-Strap

A perfect complement to your pretty pedicure.

Burberry sandals, $695; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Giuseppe Zanotti pumps
Peekaboo Pumps

Show off just a hint of toe cleavage.

Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, $695; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Oscar de la Renta mary-janes
Mary-janes

A flirty heel on a lady like classic.

Oscar de la Renta mary-janes, $725; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Sergio Rossi sandals
Sky-high Sandals

Strut your stuff in statuesque confidence.

Sergio Rossi sandals, $695; buy online now at shopbop.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Marc Jacobs boots
Knee-high Boots

A stream lined silhouette is seductive and versatile.

Marc Jacobs boots, $1,195 ; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Chloe boots
Wrap Around

Crisscross details make your legs a striking standout.

Chloe boots, $760; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Rupert Sanderson pumps
Pointy Toe Pumps

Sharp and unfussy–this is a classic, no-nonsense staple.

Rupert Sanderson pumps, $795; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Jimmy Choo sandals
Grommets

Tough accents add edge to a girly original.

Jimmy Choo sandals, $825; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Manolo Blahnik booties
Peeptoe Booties


A playful, flattering spin on a Carrie Bradshaw favorite.

Manolo Blahnik booties, $755; buy online now at neimanmarcus.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Stella McCartney boots
Slouchy-Boots

A laid back take on a sexy original.

Stella McCartney boots, $795; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes,Givenchy sandals
Cage Sandals

Subtle cutouts make a bold statement.

Givenchy sandals, $765; buy online now at shopbop.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes,
Motorcycle Boots


Comfortable and sexy when paired with a mini.

Miu Miu boots, $995; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Christian Louboutin pumps
Sequined

A seductive embellishment to any ensemble.

Christian Louboutin pumps, $925; buy online now at net-a-porter.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Donna Karan sandals
Sling-backs

A sexy-chic staple for your shoe collection.

Donna Karan sandals, $495; buy online now at shopbop.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Derek Lam patent pumps
Patent Leather

High-gloss shine adds a sleek finish to any ensemble.

Derek Lam patent pumps, $695; buy online now at shopbop.com

Ultimate Shoe Guide, Sexy Shoes, Lanvin pumps
LeopardPumpsLeopardPumpsLeopardPumps

Animal prints were a staple of Old Hollywood sex symbols.

Lanvin pumps, $815; buy online now at kirnazabete.com

