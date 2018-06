1 of 7 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

LBDs have always had a restrained sex appeal, but this season designers really cranked up the heat, sneaking in sheer panels or slashing up classic shapes to expose subtle hints of skin. The look is definitely tight,leggy, and lingerie-ish but still completely refined.



HOW TO WORK IT

This is not an Audrey Hepburn moment-the vibe is raw and seductive. Hair should have an effortless quality (worn combed back or loose and down), and go with kiss-me lipstick in dark red. Pair one of these edgy LBDs with black pumps, or if you're feeling bold, try red ankle-strap heels. To keep things from getting to risqué, make sure one area of your body remains covered. Choose a short dress with long sleeves, or if you're working a plunging neckline, look for a hemline that hits past the mid-thigh.



Photos: (left to right) Emilio Pucci, Louis Vuitton, Anthony Vaccarello, Nina Ricci