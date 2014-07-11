You'll Feel Sexy and Stylish in These Bra-and-Shirt Color Combos

Courtesy Photo (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Jul 11, 2014 @ 12:30 pm

Summer style is easy, oftentimes effortless, and relaxed. It's a season to use color in ways that are a bit more shunned during the winter, and it's not just limited to nail polish shades. Just as you might switch gears from Essie's Wicked polish to Mademoiselle as the weather warms up, you can swap out neutral bras with more exciting, colorful ones.

Sheer fabrics, slinky tanks, and mesh tops, all call for a colorful undergarment that's far from your average bra. But sometimes matching hues can be a bit of a challenge, so we did all the hard work for you. We matched up no-brainer color combos, like jade and mint green, and some unexpected wild-card pairings that pack a punch, like blue denim and animal print. And because we know it's hard to shy away from your favorite bra style, we addressed every silhouette from racerbacks and demi cups to bralettes and strapless styles.

If you adore simplicity with pops of color, the H&M and Mimi Holliday is the look (pictured at top) for you. If your style is a bit more edgy, shop for the Sandro and Forever 21 pairing (above). For more expert pairings, click to shop our favorite bra-and-top combos!

1 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

White, Black, and Aqua

Bra: Mimi Holliday, $111; luisaviaroma.com
Top: HampM, $35; hm.com
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Dove Gray and Watermelon Pink

Bra: Stella McCartney, $95; journelle.com
Top: French Connection, $48; frenchconnection.com
3 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Black and Orange

Bra: Forever 21, $15; forever21.com
Top: Sandro, $245; sandro-paris.com
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Orange and Baby Blue

Bra: TEN, $60; stevenalan.com
Top: Community, $35; aritzia.com
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Red, White, and Pink

Bra: HampM, $25; hm.com
Top: Tory Burch, $225; toryburch.com
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Soft Gray and Lavender

Bra: Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, $20; ae.com
Top: Uniqlo, $10; uniqlo.com
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Yellow and Black

Bra: Elle Macpherson, $65; net-a-porter.com
Top: Sass & Bide, $450; sassandbide.com
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Light Blue and Emerald

Bra: Elle Macpherson, $62; net-a-porter.com
Top: Topshop, $36; topshop.com
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Jade and Mint

Bra: Touche, $85; anthropologie.com
Top: Tibi, $158; tibi.com
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Dove Gray and Midnight Blue

Bra: Eberjey, $48; journelle.com
Top: Rebecca Taylor, $195; rebeccataylor.com
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Red and Red

Bra: Topshop, $36; topshop.com
Top: Suno, $255; hampdenclothing.com
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Yellow and Pink

Bra: Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, $13; ae.com
Top: HampM, $25; hm.com
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

White and Cobalt

Bra: Hanky Panky, $45; net-a-porter.com
Top: Helmut Lang, $295; intermixonline.com
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Navy Stripes and Neon

Bra: Huit, $74; journelle.com
Top: Dorothy Perkins, $29; dorothyperkins.com
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Denim and Bright Animal Print

Bra: Xirena, $85; kirnazabete.com
Top: Gap, $60; gap.com
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Navy and Neon

Bra: Free People, $38; freepeople.com
Top: Candela, $95; candelanyc.com
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo (2)

Sea Green and Lilac

Bra: Zinke, $66; fairefroufrou.com
Top: Zara, $70; zara.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!