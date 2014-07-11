You'll Feel Sexy and Stylish in These Bra-and-Shirt Color Combos

Summer style is easy, oftentimes effortless, and relaxed. It's a season to use color in ways that are a bit more shunned during the winter, and it's not just limited to nail polish shades. Just as you might switch gears from Essie's Wicked polish to Mademoiselle as the weather warms up, you can swap out neutral bras with more exciting, colorful ones.

Sheer fabrics, slinky tanks, and mesh tops, all call for a colorful undergarment that's far from your average bra. But sometimes matching hues can be a bit of a challenge, so we did all the hard work for you. We matched up no-brainer color combos, like jade and mint green, and some unexpected wild-card pairings that pack a punch, like blue denim and animal print. And because we know it's hard to shy away from your favorite bra style, we addressed every silhouette from racerbacks and demi cups to bralettes and strapless styles.

If you adore simplicity with pops of color, the H&M and Mimi Holliday is the look (pictured at top) for you. If your style is a bit more edgy, shop for the Sandro and Forever 21 pairing (above). For more expert pairings, click to shop our favorite bra-and-top combos!