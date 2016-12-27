See the 12 Sexiest Red Carpet Dresses of 2016

There are sexy dresses, and then there are sexy dresses. 2016 delivered no shortage of the latter, with the sexiest of the sexiest led by Hollywood's most fearless. At the 2016 American Music Awards, Chrissy Teigen had everyone atwitter with her scandalously waist-high slit.

But she wasn't alone—the year saw an onslaught of racy, eyebrow-raising, wardrobe-malfunction-taunting slits, like Bella Hadid's custom Alexandre Vauthier number at Cannes or Bella Thorne's naked look, courtesy of Steven Khalil, at the Critics' Choice Awards, or Ciara's glittery Philipp Plein design at the Billboard Music Awards. There were also navel-plunging necklines, an alarming number of cut-outs, and completely see-through dresses. Scroll through to see what we're talking about. Below, the 12 sexiest red carpet dresses of 2016.

BELLA HADID

Bella Hadid in custom Alexandre Vauthier and De Grisogono jewels at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen in Yousef Akba with Dsquared2 heels and a Monique Lhuillier clutch at the American Music Awards.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne in Steven Khalil and Stuart Weitzman sandals at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Ciara

Ciara in Philipp Plein and Jacob & Co. jewelry at the Billboard Music Awards.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in Atelier Versace at the Met Gala.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio in Redemption at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS gala.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in Balmain at the Met Gala.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron in Dior with jewelry by Harry Winston at the Academy Awards.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham in custom Naeem Khan and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West in vintage John Galliano and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace with Swarovski crystals and Le Silla crystal-embellished pumps at the American Music Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Céline and Jimmy Choo heels at the American Music Awards.

