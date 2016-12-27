See the 12 Sexiest Red Carpet Dresses of 2016

There are sexy dresses, and then there are sexy dresses. 2016 delivered no shortage of the latter, with the sexiest of the sexiest led by Hollywood's most fearless. At the 2016 American Music Awards, Chrissy Teigen had everyone atwitter with her scandalously waist-high slit.

But she wasn't alone—the year saw an onslaught of racy, eyebrow-raising, wardrobe-malfunction-taunting slits, like Bella Hadid's custom Alexandre Vauthier number at Cannes or Bella Thorne's naked look, courtesy of Steven Khalil, at the Critics' Choice Awards, or Ciara's glittery Philipp Plein design at the Billboard Music Awards. There were also navel-plunging necklines, an alarming number of cut-outs, and completely see-through dresses. Scroll through to see what we're talking about. Below, the 12 sexiest red carpet dresses of 2016.