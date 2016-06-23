How to Dress for the Summer, According to Sex and the City 

Over the course of Sex and the City's six seasons, we watched its main characters go through it all, from Samantha’s chemical peel gone wrong to Carrie’s big splash. Somehow, though, the four friends always managed to look fabulous—even during New York City’s sweltering summer months.

Anyone who has ever spent time in Manhattan during this time understands the unrelenting heat that beats down onto the city streets, trapping its inhabitants in a cruel sticky, sweaty bubble. Frankly, it's unglamorous. And dressing for it IRL can be unglamorous. But when you're Carrie, you take it as a sartorial challenge with hot pants or a breezy white pinafore. Or if you're Charlotte, a simple strapless top and preppy A-line skirt.

Since we're fresh off a recent SATC binge and currently bracing ourselves for the imminent heat wave, we returned to the glorious fashion-packed scenes to learn from the best. From crisp white layers to outfit-making cover-ups, study up on these Carrie-approved lessons in summer style.