Sex and the City:the Movie, the Clothes!

The Gang's All Here
Dara Kushner/INf Goff
Statement Piece
INF Goff
Sex and the City of Angels
Karl Larsen/INF Goff
Haute Mommy Wear
Bill Davila/Startraks
New Women, New Looks
Bill Davila/StarTraks
At Long Last, Love
Craig Blankenhorn/WireImage
The New Assistant
Craig Blankenhorn/WireImage
Not-so-mellow Yellow
Bill Davila/Startraks
The Bidding War
Craig Blankenhorn/WireImage
Photo Shoot Perfection
Jennifer Mitchell/SplashNewsOnline.com
A Very Carrie Wedding Dress
Ben Willson/INF Goff
Charlotte Flaunts It
Ben Willson/INF Goff
Red Hot Ms. Jones
Ben Willson/INF Goff
Cool in Cobalt
INF Goff
White Hot and Gold
Ramey Photo
The Fall Collections
Craig Blankenhorn/WireImage
Evening Style
Roger Wong/INF Goff
