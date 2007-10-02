Sex and the City:the Movie, the Clothes!

Oct 02, 2007
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Manolo Blahnik, Alberta Ferretti, Luciano Padovan, Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Fendi
The Gang's All Here
Last we left Carrie and friends, Big (a.k.a. John) had confessed his love to Carrie on a rescue mission in Paris; Charlotte and Harry were happily embracing home life with their dogs and a daughter on the way; Samantha and Smith were still going strong; and Miranda, Steve and Brady were settled in-gasp!-Brooklyn. Now that the fab four are back, so is their unique and enviable style. Here Charlotte wears a Prada dress and shoes; Carrie sports a Ralph Lauren top, pants, tie and vest with Manolo Blahniks; Miranda wears an Alberta Ferretti dress with Luciano Padovan heels; and Samantha works a Valentino skirt, Thierry Mugler jacket and Fendi tote.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City, Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co.,
Statement Piece
In one of the opening scenes of the movie, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) introduces us to the two Ls: Labels and Love. And doesn't this ensemble just fit the bill? "I love that big flower she has on," says co-star Jennifer Hudson of this look. "I wish I had Carrie's wardrobe!" Here, she accessorizes with diamond stud earrings, a yellow wallet, a Tiffany bracelet and the Dior Extreme shoe, which makes many appearances in the film.
Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Nancy Gonzalez
Sex and the City of Angels
Samantha (Kim Cattrall) goes bi…coastal, that is and makes a splashy statement in a yellow Versace dress, Jimmy Choo sandals and Nancy Gonzalez handbag, which matches her pup's leash and collar, custom-made for the movie. "I wanted her to be such a glamour girl in L.A.," says Cattrall. "I wanted her to be like the stars from the '30s and '40s that I think Samantha pays homage to. She has Mae West tendencies-she is an Auntie Mame."
Kristin Davis, Sex and the City, Oscar de la Renta
Haute Mommy Wear
"It's been four years and all the girls matured a little in their own way," says brilliant costume designer Pat Field. "They got a little richer, a little older and a little sexier." And Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), wearing a sweet Oscar de la Renta polka-dot dress and pink trench coat, in a scene outside Lumi restaurant on New York's Upper East Side, "continues to move towards even more feminine pieces," says Field.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City, Gucci, Ferragamo, Christian Louboutin, Chanel, Manolo Blahnik, Fendi
New Women, New Looks
Even Miranda Hobbes's (Cynthia Nixon) style has evolved. "I wore suits for years and now I have a more glamorous look," says Nixon. "My own fashion has evolved too, because I now have a closetful of clothes from Sex and the City." Here, it's all about that newfound glamour with a Maggie London dress, gold belt and Gucci pumps. Charlotte wears a Ferragamo dress, Christian Louboutin heels and a Chanel bag. Carrie is fresh and floral in a vintage dress, Manolo Blahnik zebra shoes and a Fendi pencil case.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City, Timmy Woods
At Long Last, Love
"When I first met him, I thought, 'We're so different,'" Parker says of on-screen love Chris Noth (a.k.a. Mr. Big). "I love playing opposite him." Adds Noth, "She gets me." Perhaps an homage to the city that brought them (finally!) together, Carrie carries an Eiffel Tower bag by Timmy Woods.
Jennifer Hudson, Sex and the City, Louis Vuitton
The New Assistant
Jennifer Hudson joins the cast as Louise from St. Louis. When Carrie asks about her fabulous bag, she introduces her to Bag, Borrow or Steal, an online accessories borrowing site. Here, Louise carries a patchwork denim Louis Vuitton. "I love love love purses, just like Louise," says Hudson. "There were times when Sarah would get Louise's purse messed up with mine. She'd say, 'Wow, Louise has hot bags,' and I'd say, 'Uh-uh, this is my bag!'"
Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Christian Dior, Thierry Mugler, Herve Leger, Hunting Season, Baby Phat
Not-so-mellow Yellow
Ever the power-player, Samantha stands tall in Dior peep-toe heels that are as equally vibrant as her yellow Thierry Mugler jacket. Her look is finished with an Herve Leger pencil skirt, Hunting Season bag, and Baby Phat sunglasses.
The Bidding War
The Bidding War
Here, the girls are surprised by a feisty bidder at an auction. There are no surprises when it comes to the actresses' wardrobes, however. "They can have whatever clothes they want-it's in their contract," says Pat Field, who has five assistants, "who scour different cities and pick up stuff that looks interesting. We have a whole warehouse of clothes to pull from."
Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City, Christian Lacroix, Lanvin, Christian Dior, Vera Wang and Oscar de La Renta
Photo Shoot Perfection
For a magazine spread, Carrie dons fabulous gowns from Lacroix, Lanvin, Dior, Vera and Oscar.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City, Vivienne Westwood
A Very Carrie Wedding Dress
Another glorious gown from the shoot is this Vivienne Westwood, which Carrie accessorizes with a dramatic bird hairpiece. "Carrie was always the eclectic girl," says Pat Field. For the film, Field and her team created more than 80 outfits for Carrie to wear.
Kristin Davis, Sex and the City, Zac Posen
Charlotte Flaunts It
Kristin Davis, here in a black Zac Posen gown and Daniel Swarovski necklace, says her style has definitely changed since working on the show. "I was like a scared little girl-I hadn't been a designer person because they didn't cut for women with any curves," she says. "Pat said, 'You have curves and we're going to show them off and you're going to be a sexy secretary.' It took a while, but she finally had her way with me."
Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City,Jimmy Choo, Zac Posen
Red Hot Ms. Jones
Samantha looked hot hot hot in red Zac Posen. "Samantha's continued to get bolder over the four years," says Pat Field. (Don't sweat the sneaks; she changed into Jimmy Choos once the scene started shooting.)
Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City, Zac Posen, Burberry
Cool in Cobalt
The entire cast was shocked at the throes of fans that turned up daily to watch the shooting. On this day, they got to glimpse Miranda in a rich blue Zac Posen gown and Burberry shoes outside the main branch of the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue.
Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen
White Hot and Gold
In white Dior, Samantha looks sophisticated. Gold accents and Alexander McQueen sunglasses finish the look perfectly. Cattrall explains how Pat Field works: "She keeps bringing things to the set-she finds something at the last minute, whether it's a brooch or a hat or a bag. She has such attention to detail."
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Lucien Pelat, Dolce & Gabbana, Sonia Rykiel J. Mendel, Prada, Gianfranco Ferre, Valentino, John Galliano, Chanel
The Fall Collections
To recreate New York Fashion Week, a set was built at Bryant Park to emulate the event. Here, the fashion's as interesting outside of the tents as it is inside. Carrie wears a Lucien Pelat chinchilla over a Dolce & Gabbana dress; Samantha's in white mink and Sonia Rykiel gloves; Miranda layers a J.Mendel coat over a Prada dress; and Charlotte stays warm in a Gianfranco Ferre dress, Valentino top and John Galliano jacket. Her gloves and pin are both by Chanel.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Vicki Tiel, Miu Miu, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, VBH, Stuart Weitzman, Swarovski, Carolina Herrera, Roberto Cavalli
Evening Style
The ladies haven't lost their taste for a night out with a round of cosmos as they hit the trendy Meatpacking District in style: Charlotte in a Vicki Tiel dress, Miu Miu shoes and a Chanel bag; Carrie in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent cape, prized Dior sandals and VBH bag; Samantha in a mirrored dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Swarovski bag; and Miranda in a Carolina Herrera dress, Brian Atwood heels and Roberto Cavalli bag.
