WHY WE LOVE IT

Filmy halters, floppy hats, turbans, safari jackets, beaded macrame, jumpsuits, and platforms. Rarely has a retro trend come roaring back so literally. Inspired by last year’s Yves Saint Laurent retrospective in Paris, designers mined the styles of this decade for their inherent optimism. Who can feel bad wearing these clothes?



HOW TO WEAR IT

Indulge. Do your hair big, line your eyes with kohl, and dress as if you’re planning to stay out all night (even if you’re in bed by 11). Yes, the exaggerated sexiness, oversize accessories and disco motifs are a tad costumey. But don’t knock them if you haven’t tried them! Revel in the slinky fabrics and streamlined silhouettes-and for day, pair them with simple sandals, a skinny belt, and a gold cuff or two.



Photos: (left to right) Marc Jacobs, Salvatore Ferragamo, Etro, Gucci