Love Match! Serve Up These Wimbledon-Inspired Pieces Off the Court

Let's be honest: half the fun of watching sports lies in dressing for the event, and the 2014 Wimbledon Championships (today marks the first day of the two week-long tournament) is no exception.

Luckily this season, designers sent a variety of tennis-inspired looks down the spring runways. Karen Walker (below, right) showcased a preppy v-neck sweater reminiscent of 1950s cricket players, while Lacoste (below, left) stayed true to its tennis roots with a traditional green-and-white color duo and flippy skirts.

So in honor of fashion's long lasting relationship with one of the oldest and chicest sports (see Farrah Fawcett above for proof), we've rallied up our top 17 winning picks for perfecting spectator style. Game on!

— Lauren Ciaccia