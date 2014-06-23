Love Match! Serve Up These Wimbledon-Inspired Pieces Off the Court

Vera Anderson/WireImage, Courtesy (3)
InStyle Staff
Jun 23, 2014 @ 5:45 am

Let's be honest: half the fun of watching sports lies in dressing for the event, and the 2014 Wimbledon Championships (today marks the first day of the two week-long tournament) is no exception.

Luckily this season, designers sent a variety of tennis-inspired looks down the spring runways. Karen Walker (below, right) showcased a preppy v-neck sweater reminiscent of 1950s cricket players, while Lacoste (below, left) stayed true to its tennis roots with a traditional green-and-white color duo and flippy skirts.

So in honor of fashion's long lasting relationship with one of the oldest and chicest sports (see Farrah Fawcett above for proof), we've rallied up our top 17 winning picks for perfecting spectator style. Game on!

— Lauren Ciaccia

1 of 17 Courtesy

Charles Anastase Skirt

$438; lagarconne.com
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim Top

$388; mytheresa.com
3 of 17 Courtesy

Keds x Kate Spade New York Sneakers

$75; keds.com
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

Modern Citizen Skirt

$79; modern-citizen.com
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Jacquemus Dress

$375; lagarconne.com
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

Adidas x Raf Simons Sneakers

$455; barneys.com
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

Shinola Crossbody Bag

$225; shinola.com
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

Kule Dress

$375; kule.com
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

Zara Polo Top

$40; zara.com
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

Trademark Skirt

$168; trade-mark.com
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Toteme Sweater

$540; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

Saint Laurent Sneakers

$575; barneys.com
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Rag & Bone Sweater

$395; rag-bone.com
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

Oliver Peoples Sunglasses

$510; oliverpeoples.com
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

Whistles Dress

$332; whistles.com
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

Equipment Dress

$270; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Joe Fresh Shirt

$39; joefresh.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!