Serena Williams Went Full Neon at the Met Gala

Serena Wiliams is considered a style icon both on and off the tennis court, so, when she showed up to 2019’s Met Gala in a neon green Versace gown decorated with pink leaves, we were stunned, but not exactly surprised. After all, this is the same woman who has dared to bare her undergarments in a very high-slit dress, stood out among the crowd at the royal wedding, and has even proven her ability to pull off a poodle skirt. She’s also a designer herself: her namesake brand, Serena, isn’t just a go-to for fun graphic tees, it’s also Meghan Markle-approved.

Williams certainly stuck to the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, arriving alongside husband Alexis Ohanian (clad in a white tuxedo), her massive train trailing behind them both. She even matched her glowing gown to her Nike Off-White kicks.

Image zoom Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

RELATED: How "Camp" Succeeds Where Other Costume Institute Exhibits Have Fallen Short

The only thing missing? Baby Alexis Olympia, who often twins with her mom and is likely spending the night relaxing at home (although, we bet she would have ruled the pink carpet, too).