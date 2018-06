September Deals & Steals

48 of 51 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Win one of 100 Body by Victoria Demi Bras

Victoria's Secret guarantees to fulfill 100 Body by Victoria Demi Bras*, as featured in the Sept issue of InStyle and posted at InStyle.com. Victoria's Secret will award the BBV Demi Bras to the first 100 InStyle readers that submit their completed requests to BodyByVictoria@Victoria.com. Requests must include: full name, bra size and mailing address. Limit one free BBV Demi Bra per email address. Requests must be received between August 21st until September 30th and only the first 100 email requests submitted will receive a free BBV Demi Bra. *Victoria's Secret Body By Victoria Demi Bra $42, 32C-D, 34 A-DD, 36-38 B-DD, 40 C-DD. If a BBV Demi Bra is not available in a size requested, Victoria's Secret will provide an alternate BBV Bra style; if an alternate BBV Bra style is not available in the requested size, a Victoria's Secret Gift Card will be provided for the retail amount of the BBV Demi Bra.