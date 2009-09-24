September 7-13

8 of 38 Fernanda Calfat/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Kerry Washington's Top Pick At Jason Wu

At Jason Wu's show, Kerry Washington gave the models on the runway some competition in a sexy minidress from the designer's resort collection that Wu personally fitted for her the previous day. "He kept the new collection hidden from me though!" said Washington. We caught up with her after Wu's Tara Donovan-inspired show to find out which look she wants in her closet next season. While she admitted to picking out looks for her front row neighbor Amanda Peet, she did save one for herself. "My favorite was the black and silver foil dress-it was amazing!" she said.



-Joyann King