The Cutest Version of This Hollywood-Famous Bag Just Got Restocked

You know that sound you make — and that feeling you get — when you see a really cute dog? Or a really cute baby? Well, we think that same "awwwwwww" will come out of your mouth when you lay your eyes on Senreve's just-restocked Milli Maestra bag. It's so darn cute, so it's no surprise the micro bag has been sold out for a while.
We live for cute accessories just as much as we live for cute dogs and cute babies. But if the idea of a micro bag scares you, hear us out: Every now and then, you might not want to lug around an oversized tote when all that's really in it are your Airpods, a credit card, and your keys (save for some extra junk that's been hiding at the bottom of the bag). But that's where the pint-size Milli comes in — the mini accessory forces you to pare down to what you really need in a compact yet highly fashionable, extremely functional way.
A sweet 2.5 inches long and 2.5 inches wide, the Milli bag is made in Italy from 100 percent Italian leather that's scratch-, water-, and stain-resistant. It may be small, but based on its exterior alone, it's reasonable to say that it's mighty. What's more, the bag has a magnetic flap closure that's secure but easy enough to open when you need something in a flash. Its removable key ring and strap offers an additional way of carrying it as well.
Which leads us to another thing we love about the Milli Maetsra bag: It's incredibly versatile. Wear it as a mini crossbody for a handsfree way to carry your essentials, tack it onto your belt to keep your keys at an arm's length, or use it as an in-purse organizer. We're partial to the former two because there's no way we'd want to hide this adorable accessory.
Milli's big sister — ahem, the Maestra that's beloved by celebs like Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Alba — is perhaps one of the most famous bags in Hollywood. And that's why it's fitting that the iconic shape has been reimagined in a number of ways, like the Mini version (which really isn't that mini), and the recently restocked Milli version, which is, in fact, very mini.
It's also worth noting that the Milli, which was once available in six pretty colors, is now shoppable in eight, with a new pebbled ice blue and a pebbled sand dropping in tandem with the latest restock.