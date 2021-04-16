This Celebrity-Approved Bag Brand Never Goes on Sale – but You Can Get One for 40% Off
These Bags Had 2,000-Person Waitlists Before They Launched — and Now They’re on Sale
Luxury Italian leather for less? Yes, please.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
The ability to resist an impulse purchase is a muscle that's best strengthened through use. But right now, that muscle should be as slack as possible, because there's a sale on luxurious celebrity-approved handbags you need to check out. At the Senreve Handbag Revival event, running through May 3, you can shop the luxury handbag brand's most popular styles for less.
The biannual sale stems from sustainable motives. If you didn't know, it's common practice for designer labels to destroy excess inventory to preserve brand value. But by offering shoppers up to 50 percent off gently used bags from its photoshoots and showrooms, Senreve says "nah" to this wasteful industry standard and provides an opportunity to snag an Italian-made leather bag at a discounted price.
Because the sale is run on a tiered system, what you'll pay is determined by your desired style's condition, and the extent of the wear-and-tear might just be a few minor scratches. In short: "Almost Perfect" will save you up to 20 percent, "Perfect Enough" will save you up to TK percent, and "Perfectly Imperfect" status is up to half-off. That means you can get styles like the Hollywood-favorite Maestra, for up to 50 percent off.
By expertly combining luxury design with practicality, Senreve makes bags that work for the everyday — meaning they're as timeless as they are durable. The California-based bag brand has solidified its status among A-listers and non-famous shoppers alike, racking up waitlists well in the thousands before new styles even launch. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Angelina Jolie, Kristin Bell, and Jessica Alba are just a few of the names you'll find in the brand's fan club.
Head to Senreve to see the entire Handbag Revival sale inventory, or save time by browsing our favorites below.
Maestra Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $498 (Originally $995); senreve.com
Aria Belt Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $334 (Originally $445); senreve.com
Midi Maestra
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $438 (Originally $875); senreve.com
Doctor Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $448 (Originally $995); senreve.com
Mini Maestra
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $488 (Originally $975); senreve.com
Alunna
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $581 (Originally $645); senreve.com
Crossbody
Credit: Courtesy
Shop now: from $387 (Originally $645); senreve.com
- Shoppers Say This Plumping Serum Makes Skin "Feel 5 Years Younger"
- Leave it to TikTok to Find a $20 Dupe of Lululemon’s Biker Shorts
- People Love This $22 Gentle Retinol Serum So Much, They’re Afraid It’ll Get Discontinued One Day
- This Foot Mask Leaves Skin Feeling So Baby Soft, People Say It’s Better Than a Pedicure