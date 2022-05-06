The Senreve Bag With a 2,800-Person Waitlist Just Got Restocked — and It's Already Selling Out Again
Celeb-loved 'It' bags go in and out of style so quickly, it might seem risky to invest in an on-trend, high-quality piece. But we'll let you in on a little secret: You don't need to drop thousands of dollars to secure A-lister-approved purses. Everyone from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jessica Alba regularly sports Senreve's versatile staples, which retail starting at $395.
The California-based luxury brand has a history of producing shopper-loved bags that are almost impossible to secure. Senreve's latest style, the Cadence Crossbody, already commanded a 2,800-person waitlist and sold out immediately in two colors, cream and lavender, back in February. After months of anticipation, the brand finally restocked Cadence's popular colors in limited quantities, just in time for summer.
Shop now: $548 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $645); senreve.com
Available in 10 rich colors and two durable materials, Senreve's Cadence Crossbody will become your go-to bag this season and for years to come. The bag's clean lines and thoughtful details are not only high-style but high-function, too. Though it's medium-size, the bag has a deceptively large interior — even roomier than the Angelina Jolie-favorite Alumna bag — which can fit your sunglasses, wallet, phone, keys, and a 6-inch tablet. What's more, the bag's magnetic flap closure is secure but easy enough to open whenever you need to grab something quickly, making it a must for travel.
Another thing we love about the Cadence Crossbody: it's super customizable. Swap out the removable, adjustable strap for Senreve's all-new Flat Long Convertible Chain or best-selling Long Convertible Link Chain and wear the strap as a matching belt. The chains are compatible with other Senreve bags, including the Aria Belt Bag and Coda Belt Bag.
Even better, you'll get either chain for free with an order of $300 or more. While that promotion only lasts until Sunday, shoppers can use code INSTYLE15 to save 15 percent on Senreve's Cadence and other popular bags until June 6.