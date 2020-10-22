Of Course This Bag Had a 2,000-Person Waitlist Before It Even Launched
Is it a backpack? Is it a crossbody? Well, when it comes to the highly coveted Maestra from celebrity-approved bag brand Senreve, it's actually both. Fans of the label have come to know the signature tote's structured shape, its roomy interior, and its versatility. So it's only fitting the brand made sure these favored features were a part of its newest bag design — one with so much anticipation, more than 2,000 people signed up to be the first to know when it was finally available to shop.
The Alunna officially arrived on October 19 and to no surprise, it's already selling out. Just like the Maestra, the Alunna boasts a structured, modern silhouette with a flap-front closure, a practical top handle, and a multi-functional design, meaning it can be worn as a crossbody or as a backpack for more hands-free carrying options.
The brand describes the Alunna as "same same, but different" from the multitasking Maestra; same because of all the aforementioned design features, but different in that it's a little more compact. It might not be able to carry everything the all-mighty Maestra can, but it certainly holds enough, like a wallet, cellphone, cloth face mask, and hand sanitizer.
Shop now: $645; senreve.com
The just-launched bag comes in two versatile styles, the Alunna and the Alunna Mini. Both are available in seven fall-perfect hues, like a rich merlot and a classic chestnut, with a few colorways already appearing as sold-out two days into the launch, like the Alunna Mini in ice or the Alunna in scarlet red.
Seeing as Senreve’s bags are a regular on the celeb street-style scene, it’s only a matter of days until we see one of our favorite stars carrying the Alunna. We’re betting Angelina Jolie. How about you?
Shop the Alunna bag below before it’s completely sold out. Consider it an early holiday gift to yourself.
Shop now: $575; senreve.com