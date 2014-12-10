Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Dana Avidan-Cohn

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio
For the holidays, we asked our editors to tell us what they’re coveting for Christmas—and what they’re planning on giving to all the special people in their life. Click through the gallery for some major seasonal inspiration from InStyle’s senior market editor/digital correspondent, Dana Avidan-Cohn.
PHOTOS: Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent, Dana Avidan-Cohn
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement