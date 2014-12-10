Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Dana Avidan-Cohn

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio
InStyle Staff
Dec 10, 2014 @ 7:16 am

For the holidays, we asked our editors to tell us what they’re coveting for Christmas—and what they’re planning on giving to all the special people in their life. Click through the gallery for some major seasonal inspiration from InStyle’s senior market editor/digital correspondent, Dana Avidan-Cohn.

PHOTOS: Editors' Picks Gift Guide: Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent, Dana Avidan-Cohn

1 of 10 Courtesy

My Style-Obsessed Bestie

“A stylish friend always appreciates a new pair of shades ($230; illesteva.com).”
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

For a Child

“This is precious for a boy or a girl ($79; sweetwilliamltd.com).”
3 of 10 Courtesy

The Gift I'm Hoping to Get

“I never change my wallet (chanel.com) and use them until they fall apart. Every wallet I have has been a gift but I am definitely due for a new one!”
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

My fantasy gift

“Sigh… ($5,600; celine.com)”
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Under $50

“I love gifts that come in little sets. It always feels more substantial ($48; net-a-porter.com).”
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

For a Co-Worker

"It's important to make the person who works for you feel appreciated for everything they do throughout the year. Never skimp on this gift! ($116; farfetch.com)"
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

For the man in my life

“My husband is sneaker obsessed. He will wear these ($205; axelarigato.com) to work and on the weekend.”
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

For Mom

“My mom loves pj's and these ($120; shopbop.com) are the most comfortable ones ever made!”
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

A Hostess Gift

“I love the idea of giving a wrapping paper set that can be used for the holidays.”
Chalkboard Wrapping Paper ($35; papersource.com)
All-Purpose Arrow Tape($6; sideshowpress.com)
Extra Fine White Chalk Ink Marker ($6; papersource.com)
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

For a tween or teen

“I like that this is personalized without being monogrammed ($25; saturday.com).”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!