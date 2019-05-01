Selena Gomez Designed a Bikini to Cover Her Kidney Transplant Scar

Image zoom krahs/Instagram

For years now, we've turned to Selena Gomez for fashion inspiration. She's the star who convinced us to invest in a Coach fanny pack, and recently influenced us to finally buy Instagram's favorite leopard skirt. So when we saw photos of the singer-slash-actress posing in a sexy red bikini? We obviously needed some details because we wanted it for ourselves.

Image zoom krahs/Instagram

It turns out that Selena helped design this swimsuit — along with two others — in collaboaration her friend's new brand, Krahs, and made sure that the high-waisted, belted option fit a certain way. "I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable," she revealed via a YouTube video released by Krahs prior to its May 2 launch. In the same clip, we also learned that Selena has been pals with the designer, Theresa Mingus, for five years (she started out as Selena's assistant), and that the name Krahs is actually "shark" spelled backwards.

Even cooler than these details and Selena's chic design? The fact that all of Krahs's pieces will fall within the affordable price range of $39.99 to $69.99 — meaning we can copy Selena's look without emptying our bank account. A sexy, flattering, and guilt-free bikini? We'll be adding it to our carts, ASAP.