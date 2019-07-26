5 Style Tricks Selena Gomez Used When Packing For Vacation

Image zoom Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez rang in her 27th birthday in the dreamiest way: vacationing in Capri, Italy, wearing comfy clothes and, according to sources, munching on delicious food (pasta included, of course). Looking at the pics from her trip, we can’t help but feel a slight pang of jealousy, but even so, the star managed to give us a gift of own. It came in the form of both style and packing lessons, which we picked up after seeing Gomez's easy, breezy getaway outfits.

From the versatile staples she wore multiple times to the pieces that would work for whatever she had planned, here are five tips Gomez likely used when stuffing her suitcase. We'll definitely be keeping these in mind ahead of our next trip.

1. Pack "Easy" Outfits

For this particular trip, Gomez opted to wear a variety of long, breezy dresses — AKA one-and-done outfits that no doubt fit nicely into her suitcase. When she did mix things up, it was with denim Bermuda shorts, a staple she could easily throw on with a tank top and a jacket.

2. Bring Versatile Jewelry

Gomez didn't go all out with her accessories, either. Instead of packing her whole jewelry collection, she was spotted wearing her classic Jennifer Fisher hoops on repeat. These gold earrings made enough of a statement without being a distraction, and were the perfect trendy choice for a laid-back getaway.

3. Find a Neutral Bag

And one that's easy to carry. For Gomez, that was Staud's Bissett bucket bag, a white and brown crossbody that was big enough to hold the essentials. It paired well with all of her looks, and, if she had wanted to dress up, wouldn't look out of place with fancier outfits — such as an LBD or even a suit — either.

4. Don't Go Overboard With Footwear

From what we saw, the shoes Gomez packed were casual yet cool, and worked for a variety of occasions. Her camel-colored Ancient Greek Sandals looked great with both dresses and shorts, and their neutral coloring had a leg-lengthening effect. The star's white platform sneakers also combined the best of both worlds, since they were walkable yet stylish.

5. Think Versatility

It seemed as if Gomez thought about which outfits would make the most sense for sightseeing, relaxing, and occasions that required her to be a bit fancier. She chose long, easy dresses that could quickly be amped up with extras, and shorts that she could rewear if needed. Her shoes, jewelry, and bag were also styled with multiple outfits. It's all making us rethink our packing list ahead of our next trip.