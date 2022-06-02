Selena Gomez Just Wore the Summer-Friendly Ugg Slippers You Can Get for 41% Off at Amazon
Now that it finally feels like summer, you've probably swapped out your boots for sandals and your sweaters for sundresses. But the one thing you may be forgetting to switch over are your slippers. But thanks to Selena Gomez's latest street style moment, we now have the perfect summer slipper recommendation: the Ugg Oh Fluffita Slippers. These open-toe shoes strike an ideal balance between cozy and breezy, and they're on sale for 41 percent off at Amazon.
Selena isn't the first celeb to step out in the popular Ugg slippers; Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens are all fans of the comfy shoes. They come in nine colors, and they're made from dyed curly sheep wool, with two fuzzy straps across the top, an elastic strap in the back bearing the Ugg logo, and a 1.75-inch rubber platform that also features the logo molded into the material.
Since the slippers have rubber outsoles, they make great inside-outside shoes. You can wear them around the house as slippers with your pajamas, or keep them on with your sweats when you go out to run errands, à la Ms. Gomez. We love nothing more than a pair of slipper-sandal hybrids we can get away with wearing in public.
In the product's Amazon reviews section, one shopper said they "love the color and quality," adding that "the fluff in and on the shoe is so soft." A second person said they're the perfect shoes to "walk the dog with attitude," while a third reviewer likes to "wear them with a cute dress or a pair of boyfriend jeans."
Once you add these comfortable summer slippers to your wardrobe, we have a feeling you won't want to take them off all season long. Shop more colors of the Ugg Oh Fluffita Slippers on sale at Amazon, below.
