Selena Gomez's Fashion Stylist Shares 10 Times the Star Slayed on the Red Carpet

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Selena Gomez the past few years, you might have noticed that her style has evolved from classic girl-next-door to a sexier, more mature sensibility. And her stylist Kate Young is the brains behind all that beauty.

Young, who also dresses fashion plates like Dakota Johnson and Natalie Portman, has encouraged the 23-year-old take risks on the red carpet and embrace a whole new crop of designers that she hadn’t tried yet. “Our goal is always to make a really memorable moment that feels relevant to what is happening in fashion,” says Young. “Selena wears a lot more high fashion now. She loves looks by Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and Valentino.”

And though the star has practically every designer at her disposal, Young says that their collaboration process is effortless. “Selena is very decisive in her choices,” she says. “Plus, she has an amazing body, so everything fits and looks great on her. It makes my job easy.”

Check out Gomez’s 10 best looks ever below. And see her in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, in theaters Friday.