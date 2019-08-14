Selena Gomez’s Best Outfits All Have One Thing in Common
If you didn't notice this, you're a bad liar.
We've learned a ton of style lessons from Selena Gomez over the years, from how to rock a high-waisted bikini to what to pack for your summer vacation. But looking back at some of the star's best outfits, we started to notice something: she really loves the color red. She's been wearing it for years — since her Disney days! — and, looking at her most recent photos, it's still a color that's dominating her closet.
VIDEO: Celebrity Vitals with Selena Gomez
It makes sense why Gomez would love the statement-making shade. Red can be fun, flattering, and always stands out in a crowd. Plus, through her best looks, she's proven it's just as versatile as a neutral.
Selena Has Been Wearing Red For Years
Case in point: this fiery red Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore to an Oscars after-party in 2011.
And She Still Enjoys This Color Choice Today
In 2016, she chose another red gown — this time Prada — for the American Music Awards.
Sometimes, She'll Opt For Red Accessories
Or even help create them, like the vibrant, structured bag from her Coach collaboration.
Other Times, She'll Wear a Red Print
During her dreamy and fashion-forward trip to Italy in 2019, Gomez shared a photo wearing a red-inclusive, polka-dot and floral Rixo dress.
We've Seen the Star in Full Red Outfits
She's been known to show up to the airport in a red sweatsuit.
She Definitely Loves a Red Gown
Even during the daytime!
She's a Fan of a Red Jumpsuit
She stepped out in a cut-out Mugler option at 2016's iHeartRadio Music Awards.
She's Gone With Red On Stage...
With sequins, no less.
As Well as Behind-the-Scenes
As she showed us here, red tees can easily replace your go-to white version and add some oomph.
There Have Been LRDs
We still think about this little red Dior number from 2014.
And Red Checkered Pants
Just as versatile as a pair of jeans and pairs well with a leather jacket.
This Color Works For Every Season
A red scarf will always spice up a dark winter look.
It's a Statement-Making Option For Jackets
Throw a red layer on top of a simple outfit to make things really pop.
It's Definitely a Power Color
There's a reason why ladies like Amal Clooney love it, too.
But At the Same Time, It's Casual
We can totally understand why Gomez loves red so much! It really does work for every time of day, every mood, and every occasion.