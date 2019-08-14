Selena Gomez’s Best Outfits All Have One Thing in Common

Image zoom Alex Huckle

We've learned a ton of style lessons from Selena Gomez over the years, from how to rock a high-waisted bikini to what to pack for your summer vacation. But looking back at some of the star's best outfits, we started to notice something: she really loves the color red. She's been wearing it for years — since her Disney days! — and, looking at her most recent photos, it's still a color that's dominating her closet.

VIDEO: Celebrity Vitals with Selena Gomez

It makes sense why Gomez would love the statement-making shade. Red can be fun, flattering, and always stands out in a crowd. Plus, through her best looks, she's proven it's just as versatile as a neutral.

Selena Has Been Wearing Red For Years

Image zoom George Pimentel

Case in point: this fiery red Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore to an Oscars after-party in 2011.

And She Still Enjoys This Color Choice Today

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/AMA2016

In 2016, she chose another red gown — this time Prada — for the American Music Awards.

Sometimes, She'll Opt For Red Accessories

Image zoom Gotham

Or even help create them, like the vibrant, structured bag from her Coach collaboration.

Other Times, She'll Wear a Red Print

Image zoom selenagomez/Instagram

During her dreamy and fashion-forward trip to Italy in 2019, Gomez shared a photo wearing a red-inclusive, polka-dot and floral Rixo dress.

We've Seen the Star in Full Red Outfits

Image zoom GVK/Bauer-Griffin

She's been known to show up to the airport in a red sweatsuit.

She Definitely Loves a Red Gown

Image zoom Robert Kamau

Even during the daytime!

She's a Fan of a Red Jumpsuit

Image zoom Frazer Harrison

She stepped out in a cut-out Mugler option at 2016's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

She's Gone With Red On Stage...

Image zoom C Flanigan

With sequins, no less.

As Well as Behind-the-Scenes

Image zoom selenagomez/Instagram

As she showed us here, red tees can easily replace your go-to white version and add some oomph.

There Have Been LRDs

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

We still think about this little red Dior number from 2014.

And Red Checkered Pants

Image zoom Jackson Lee

Just as versatile as a pair of jeans and pairs well with a leather jacket.

This Color Works For Every Season

Image zoom Jim Spellman

A red scarf will always spice up a dark winter look.

It's a Statement-Making Option For Jackets

Image zoom selenagomez/Instagram

Throw a red layer on top of a simple outfit to make things really pop.

It's Definitely a Power Color

Image zoom Raymond Hall

There's a reason why ladies like Amal Clooney love it, too.

But At the Same Time, It's Casual

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle

We can totally understand why Gomez loves red so much! It really does work for every time of day, every mood, and every occasion.