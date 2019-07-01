Selena Gomez Just Made a $40 Swimsuit Look Like a Million Bucks

Image zoom Courtesy

If you’re still in search of the perfect 4th of July outfit, don’t sweat it: Selena Gomez has stepped to show you that a sexy, one-piece swimsuit can quickly solve this particular problem. The singer-slash-actress showed off a bright red, high-cut choice while vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, and, while it's no doubt a great one for hanging by the beach or pool, a highlight is that it rings in at just $40.

Gomez’s bathing suit comes from Krahs (shark spelled backwards), which is actually a brand founded by her good friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. As fans might remember, the star even released a collaboration with Krahs a few months ago, creating a bikini that perfectly covers up her scars from her kidney transplant. Gomez’s latest choice is from the brand’s USA line, and is also available in red, white, and blue — AKA the perfect color options for the patriotic holiday.

Being as this is a one-piece, we could easily see Gomez wearing it out of the water as a bodysuit, simply pulling on some shorts, a skirt, or loose-fitting pants before heading out to lunch or dinner. We're convinced it will work for whatever you have planned — on the 4th of July and beyond! — and with a reasonable price point, it's too tempting not to add to cart.

To Buy: $40, krahs.com