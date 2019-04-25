Selena Gomez Just Gave This Insta-Famous Leopard Skirt Her Stamp of Approval

Image zoom selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has been lying low for a bit, but just because she isn't always posting to Instagram doesn't mean she hasn't been keeping up with the fashion on her feed. While rehearsing for California's WE Day celebration, the singer-slash-actress was spotted wearing a cute, spring-friendly ensemble consisting of a trendy tie-dye T-shirt and a leopard Réalisation Par skirt that just about every influencer owns.

Selena paired the must-have piece with some words of wisdom — her Paco Rabanne x Peter Saville top reads "Lose Yourself" — and completed the look with black Tamara Mellon pumps. It was the perfect combination of casual yet polished, and further convinced us that this skirt is extremely versatile. Should Selena want to quickly switch things up, she could change out of her heels and slip on some sneakers. If she wanted to get fancy, the tee can be traded for a silky black something.

Of course, we're excited to see Selena back in action and serving us outfit inspiration once more. She recently popped up at Coachella ready to stun in a ruffled, sheer white dress, and then attended WE Day's Thursday event in low-cut black dress. Fingers crossed she'll keep this style streak going.

