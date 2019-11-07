Selena Gomez Just Put a Comfy Spin on This Major Trend

Image zoom Backgrid

Following a whirlwind week of promoting her new music, all while serving up a steady rotation of outfit goals, Selena Gomez is back to her usual admirable, comfy street style. We’ll admit we’re still not quite over last week’s 48-hour Ganni, Frame, and Proenza Schouler-filled fashion marathon, but we’re equally into the star’s latest take on this season’s biggest animal (er… reptile?) print trend.

Strolling through Santa Monica’s Brentwood Country Mart earlier this week, Gomez sported the low-key yet stylish outfit recipe of a solid pair of jeans, a fleece teddy jacket, and crisp white sneakers. Under the cozy outerwear staple? At first glance, it looks like the “Look at Her Now” singer opted for a turtleneck sweater in a muted snakeskin print, but the sleeveless mock neck top by Leset is actually a genius layering essential you’ll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP.

While the classic turtleneck silhouette is never to be underestimated, sometimes sweaters just don’t lend themselves to effective layering. But Gomez’s Leset Sophia snake print top is lightweight enough to pair with essentially anything in your closet, and its sleeveless cut makes it seasonally appropriate, every season. It’s a win-win.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Wore 6 Outfits in 48 hours

Between Selena’s most recent street style look and Kristen Bell’s chunky-heeled Schutz boots, we have reason to believe this fun, celebrity-loved print is here to stay. Plus, let’s be real: Animal print is a neutral, after all.

You can head to Net-a-Porter to snag Gomez’s exact Leset top while it’s still in stock, or shop similar takes on the versatile style below.

