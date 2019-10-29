Selena Gomez Changed Outfits 4 Times In 24 Hours but We Can’t Stop Thinking About This Blazer

Image zoom Getty Images

After a four-year hiatus since her last album, Selena Gomez made her highly-anticipated return to music last week by dropping two new songs that are sure to be among your Spotify favorites soon (if they aren’t already). Aside from blowing up the internet with “Lose You to Love Me” — a track rumored to be about her ex, Justin Bieber — and the empowering anthem “Look at Her Now”, Gomez is also shining when it comes to her most recent sartorial choices.

The multi-hyphenate star stepped out in New York City on Monday to promote her new singles while serving hit after hit of expertly-paired ensembles, courtesy of (and chronicled on Instagram by) her stylist, Kate Young. From a tiger print GANNI dress to a stunning turquoise Sies Marjan suit to a Jacquemus maxi cardigan, it was hard to keep up with the singer’s whirlwind of wardrobe changes. But thanks to one particularly standout look featuring a double-breasted plaid blazer, it was not hard for us to pick a favorite from the day’s style-heavy events.

Designed by beloved cool-girl brand FRAME, the Selena Gomez-approved blazer in question was none other than the Glen Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, which you can snag for yourself at Nordstrom right now. Gomez paired the classic piece with the coordinating slacks (also from Frame)and opted for a delicate pair of leather and suede Proenza Schouler mules to round out the look — but her versatile blazer was truly the most eye-catching piece of the ensemble, and we can’t stop dreaming up outfit inspo around it.

With A-listers like Kaia Gerber, Kourtney Kardashian, Katie Holmes — and now Gomez — wearing them on the regular, it’s no secret that blazers are having a huge moment right now and going way beyond the 9-to-5 rep they were once known for. With front button closures and a plunging silhouette, Gomez’s FRAME blazer of choice would look just as chic paired with a vintage band t-shirt as it does thrown over her Kim Kardashian-designed Skims shapewear bodysuit. In other words, it’s the perfect staple for layering with all your favorite pieces and deserves a place in your fall wardrobe rotation immediately.

Head to Nordstrom to shop Selena’s standout look before it sells out.

