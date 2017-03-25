Shop the Coach Pieces Selena Gomez Swears By

Our ultimate girl crush has spoken: These are the Coach styles worthy of being Selena Gomez’s favorites, and for us, that’s synonymous with gotta have it now. Ever since becoming the face of Coach and giving us whiplash with winning look after look after look, we can’t help but to think highly of whatever Gomez deems a favorite. We also can’t help but spread the gospel.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Becomes the New Face of Coach for a Cool $10M

Coach just unveiled a page full of Gomez’s picks so we can shop and purge our bank accounts to our sartorial delight. From red lens sunglasses and vintage-inspired rocker tees to leather lady bags and yes, that dino sweater—scroll through for just a taste of Gomez’s must-have Coach pieces. Let the shopping begin.