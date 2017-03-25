Shop the Coach Pieces Selena Gomez Swears By

JB Lacroix/GC Images
Kim Duong
Mar 24, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Our ultimate girl crush has spoken: These are the Coach styles worthy of being Selena Gomez’s favorites, and for us, that’s synonymous with gotta have it now. Ever since becoming the face of Coach and giving us whiplash with winning look after look after look, we can’t help but to think highly of whatever Gomez deems a favorite. We also can’t help but spread the gospel.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Becomes the New Face of Coach for a Cool $10M

 

Coach just unveiled a page full of Gomez’s picks so we can shop and purge our bank accounts to our sartorial delight. From red lens sunglasses and vintage-inspired rocker tees to leather lady bags and yes, that dino sweater—scroll through for just a taste of Gomez’s must-have Coach pieces. Let the shopping begin.

1 of 10 Courtesy

RED LENS SUNGLASSES

Coach $250 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

SWAGGER 27 BAG

Coach $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

TRIFOLD WALLET

Coach $195 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

DINOSAUR SWEATER

Coach $695 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

sheer floral dress

Coach $795 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

PADLOCK CHOKER

Coach $125 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

BEADCHAIN PUMPS

Coach $235 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

VINTAGE-INSPIRED TEE

Coach $185 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

rogue TOP HANDLE bag

Coach $595 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

FLORAL RUFFLE SKIRT

Coach $450 SHOP NOW

