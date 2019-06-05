9 Times Selena Gomez Dressed Exactly Like '90s Courteney Cox

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

It’s a trick we learned long ago: When you don’t know what to wear, look to stars and style icons for inspiration. It’s the reason why we’re currently embracing sexy cardigans, and why we’re debating bringing back the mom vest (the jury’s still out on that one). It’s also why Selena Gomez paired her black jumpsuit with a white tee, completing the look with a backwards cap and pigtails. She, too, was inspired by a celebrity. In this case, it was Jennifer Aniston, who wore something similar back in the ‘90s.

However, while we enjoyed this little throwback, it wasn’t the first time Gomez “borrowed” an outfit idea from another star. Heck, it wasn’t even the first time she dressed like someone from Friends. The star has secretly (and, perhaps, unintentionally) been dressing like Courteney Cox for years, and we've pulled together a few side-by-side photos to prove it.

Sure it's simple, but a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes combo is timeless. Plus, Gomez remembered to add a pair of shades, just like Cox.

It looks like the Friends star was a fan of the sexy cardigan, too! However, Gomez opted to do things her own way, swapping out the classic piece for a longer-length duster, but still styling it with a white top, black pants, and black boots.

If there's one thing these ladies know how to do, it's spice up their basics. Sometimes, all your go-to pair of denim needs is a solid sweater and a white top.

Don't overthink that little black dress. While Cox's version was floor-length and Gomez went short, we love how both stars kept their accessories to a minimum, adding a statement earring and not much else.

The '90s really are back in full force. We'd totally wear Monica's button-up dress today, and it looks like Gomez already has something similar in her closet.

Gomez might not be wearing a full suit, but she did stick to a neutral colorway and went with structured pants.

Gomez's lilac slip dress is from her Coach line, which means it could have easily been inspired by Cox's 1995 Emmys look.

The turtleneck and chunky sweater winterized this outfit pairing, but it's one that could easily work year-round.

A sleeveless sweater dress? Monica had one on Friends, and Gomez invested in this piece, too. However, she switched out the black tights for skinny jeans.