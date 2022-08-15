Selena Gomez Keeps Wearing This Sandal Brand, and Nordstrom Just Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Styles

This summer, By Far sandals were everywhere I turned: sitting at postponed weddings, shuffling on the sticky, beer-covered dance floor of a Brooklyn bar, and laying in the sand in the south of Spain. It felt like I couldn't avoid them. Everyone seems to own a pair from the trendy brand that's beloved by internet style icons like Devon Lee Carlson, whose support of the brand can easily cause a sellout in seconds. But she isn't the only devoted By Far fangirl.

Just last week, Dua Lipa posed in a pair of By Far's Lana heels while vacationing somewhere with a scenic coastal view and an infinity pool. Emma Chamberlain is often seen on Instagram posing in the brand's best-selling Billy bag. And Selena Gomez can't seem to stop wearing the Lenny slide sandals while on vacation in Italy. She's worn them in nearly every other photo of her captured in Sorrento and Capri. And as expected, they're now basically sold out at Nordstrom.

But there's still some good news: I recently wrote about the major By Far sale at Nordstrom last week, and things have since escalated in the best way possible. All the best-selling sandals that were on sale a week ago are now on super sale, and there are plenty of styles available for under $200 (!!!) By Far sandals typically cost around $500, so this is a major win. Right now, you can basically buy anywhere from two to three pairs for the price of one — but yes, things are selling out fast.

If you're on the fence, just consider the following. Gomez was spotted wearing a pair of By Far sandals with a waffle shorts and pullover set while carrying her large Louis Vuitton travel duffle bag. Translation: Not only are the sandals comfortable enough to wear for a day out and about, but they're just as good for a day of travel. She then proceeded to wear the same exact sandals for a night out in Capri, where she styled them with a pair of Lapointe sequin bermuda shorts (yes, you read that correctly — sequined bermuda shorts) with a matching sequin top. In other words, the sandals work for nearly every occasion and are extremely on sale right now — need I say more?

Shop the best By Far sandal deals at Nordstrom below before they sell out.

