Selena Gomez Just Wore This Season’s Biggest Skirt Trend

Selena Gomez made her first public appearance since June — just days after her ex-beau Justin Bieber celebrated his wedding — when she stepped out for the premiere of Netflix’s Living Undocumented in Los Angeles last week. As the project’s executive producer, Gomez joined her cast and crew to celebrate the debut of the six-episode documentary, which follows the harrowing stories of eight immigrant families and aims to humanize the issues facing American immigrants.

Aside from her always-impressive humanitarian efforts, we would be remiss to not take notice of the 27-year-old’s bold sartorial statement. Wearing an all-leather skirt and matching blazer embellished with gold safety pins from Versace’s Resort 2020 collection, the actress and singer put a businesswoman twist on one of fall’s biggest trends: the leather mini skirt.

She paired the matching set with a chic ponytail, Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings, and sleek pumps for a look that was both polished and full of personality. The all-leather set made for the perfect premiere-worthy outfit, and Gomez’s take on this season’s leather miniskirt trend has us shopping for similar styles of our own.

While the A-lister’s exact mini is priced just under $600 and already sold-out, you can get a similar one for way less by going the faux-leather route, instead.

As Gomez showed, you can dress the staple up with a blazer and heels for a night out, wear with a contrasting chunky cable-knit, or pair with a graphic tee, cardigan, and booties for a laidback look with just the right amount of edge. It’s a versatile, on-trend piece you’ll want to add to your wardrobe rotation for good, we promise.

Shop below to get the Selena Gomez-approved fall look into your closet ASAP:

Tiger Mist Clara Faux Leather Miniskirt

Topshop Hardware Faux Leather Miniskirt

Free People Rumi Ruched Faux Leather Miniskirt

BLANKNYC Belted Faux Leather Miniskirt

Topshop Croc Embossed Faux Leather Miniskirt

Zeagoo High Waisted Faux Leather Skirt

