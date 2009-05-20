Seek the Unique Sponsored by Seven Daughters

We believe there is an art to blending the distinctively different together. At Seven Daughters, we view the artistry of blending varietals as a reflection of what you do every day of the week. You work hard, play hard and still find time to meet up with your friends and raise a glass. Like your lifestyle, your wine should be full of character, complexity and quality.The goal of wine blending is to produce a perfect, unified balance, incorporating different flavor profiles into a single wine greater than the sum of its parts.By carefully combining the best grapes that California has to offer, we allow the unique differences in each to unite together in a harmonious blend.GET MORE INFO