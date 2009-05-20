Seek the Unique Sponsored by Seven Daughters

We believe there is an art to blending the distinctively different together. At Seven Daughters, we view the artistry of blending varietals as a reflection of what you do every day of the week. You work hard, play hard and still find time to meet up with your friends and raise a glass. Like your lifestyle, your wine should be full of character, complexity and quality. The goal of wine blending is to produce a perfect, unified balance, incorporating different flavor profiles into a single wine greater than the sum of its parts. By carefully combining the best grapes that California has to offer, we allow the unique differences in each to unite together in a harmonious blend.
