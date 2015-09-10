See the Top 10 Colors for Spring 2016

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 10, 2015 @ 10:15 am

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, where designers are set to show their collections for Spring 2016, Pantone released its top 10 colors that we’ll be seeing (and wearing) come next season. The colors are part of their semi-annual color report for the fashion industry, which is compiled by a group of color experts around the world who have synthesized all the hues used throughout the forthcoming collections and merged them with the color trends they have been tracking globally.

Representatives from Pantone visited the InStyle New York headquarters recently to give us an exclusive first look at how the new list of Top 10 colors was curated and put together. “This is the number one indication of the colors you’ll be seeing this spring, and the colors you’ll want to wear,” explained Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Color is truly contextual, and what is happening in the world is truly reflected by these colors.”

The spring 2016 mix, Pressman said, includes colors that are calming and peaceful combined with hues that are bold and playful. “Going into 2016, we wanted to capture the feeling of what we started to see a year ago--this idea that people want to turn off all the incoming information sometimes and stop and unwind,” Pressman told us. “That exhibited itself through color through hues that are calming, comforting, warm and lend a notion of security.”

RELATED: See Stars in Marsala, Pantone's 2015 Color of the Year

Not only are these 10 colors unique to the season, there are a few reasons that this list is extra special. Firstly, six of the colors are brand-new hues altogether, part of the 210 new colors Pantone released in August. The half-dozen new ones included in this list are Rose Quartz, Peach Echo, Serenity, Limpet Shell, Lilac Gray, and Iced Coffee.

In addition, for the first time in years, the experts at Pantone have not created separate men’s and women’s Top 10 lists—the colors you’ll see here are not restricted to genders.

So, without further ado, take a closer look at your Top 10 colors for Spring 2016, listed in alphabetical order and modeled by some of our favorite trendsetting stars.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Buttercup

Traits: Happy, sunny
As seen on: Charlize Theron in Christian Dior 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Fiesta

Traits: Excitement, free-spirited
As seen on: Rosamund Pike in Givenchy

3 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Craig Barritt/Getty

Green Flash

Traits: Unique, openness, unexpectedness
As seen on: Solange Knowles in Rosie Assoulin

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo; C Flanigan/Getty

Iced Coffee

Traits: Earthy, soft, subtle, stable
As seen on: Kim Kardashian in Balmain 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo; EPA/SEBASTIEN/EPA

Lilac Grey

Traits: Neutral yet edgy
As seen on: Naomi Watts in Elie Saab 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Limpet Shell

Traits: Clear, clean, defined, fresh, crisp, modern
As seen on: Lupita Nyong’o in Prada 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Jason Merritt/Getty

Peach Echo

Traits: Friendly, warm, accessible
As seen on: Karlie Kloss in Louis Vuitton 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Larry Busacca/Getty

Rose Quartz

Traits: Gentle, compassionate, composed, reflective, lighthearted 
As seen on: Sofia Vergara in Marchesa 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Serenity

Traits: Calming, trusting, dependable
As seen on: Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Snorkel Blue

Traits: Relaxing, escapism
As seen on: Amy Adams in Gucci

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!