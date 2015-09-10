See the Top 10 Colors for Spring 2016

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, where designers are set to show their collections for Spring 2016, Pantone released its top 10 colors that we’ll be seeing (and wearing) come next season. The colors are part of their semi-annual color report for the fashion industry, which is compiled by a group of color experts around the world who have synthesized all the hues used throughout the forthcoming collections and merged them with the color trends they have been tracking globally.

Representatives from Pantone visited the InStyle New York headquarters recently to give us an exclusive first look at how the new list of Top 10 colors was curated and put together. “This is the number one indication of the colors you’ll be seeing this spring, and the colors you’ll want to wear,” explained Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Color is truly contextual, and what is happening in the world is truly reflected by these colors.”

The spring 2016 mix, Pressman said, includes colors that are calming and peaceful combined with hues that are bold and playful. “Going into 2016, we wanted to capture the feeling of what we started to see a year ago--this idea that people want to turn off all the incoming information sometimes and stop and unwind,” Pressman told us. “That exhibited itself through color through hues that are calming, comforting, warm and lend a notion of security.”

Not only are these 10 colors unique to the season, there are a few reasons that this list is extra special. Firstly, six of the colors are brand-new hues altogether, part of the 210 new colors Pantone released in August. The half-dozen new ones included in this list are Rose Quartz, Peach Echo, Serenity, Limpet Shell, Lilac Gray, and Iced Coffee.

In addition, for the first time in years, the experts at Pantone have not created separate men’s and women’s Top 10 lists—the colors you’ll see here are not restricted to genders.

So, without further ado, take a closer look at your Top 10 colors for Spring 2016, listed in alphabetical order and modeled by some of our favorite trendsetting stars.